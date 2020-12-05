Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company. It operates primarily through its wholly owned subsidiary, CapStar Bank. The Company offers banking products and services which include savings accounts, debit and credit cards, personal and business loans, mortgages, line of credit, wealth management and online banking. CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. “

Get Capstar Financial alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CSTR. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Capstar Financial from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Capstar Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.67.

Shares of CSTR opened at $12.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.97 million, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Capstar Financial has a 52-week low of $7.44 and a 52-week high of $17.48.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.15. Capstar Financial had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $34.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.49 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Capstar Financial will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Capstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.27%.

In other news, Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total value of $30,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 263,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,728.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 4,372 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $52,464.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 265,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,186,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,244 shares of company stock valued at $135,053 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSTR. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Capstar Financial by 13.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Capstar Financial by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,154 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Capstar Financial by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 36,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. increased its stake in Capstar Financial by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 117,070 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in Capstar Financial by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 201,022 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter. 30.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capstar Financial Company Profile

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capstar Financial (CSTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capstar Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstar Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.