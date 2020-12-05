Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cardlytics, Inc. is engaged in developing a purchase intelligence platform. The purchase data includes debit, credit and bill pay data from online and in-store transactions. It helps the marketers identify, reach and influence likely buyers at scale, and measure the impact of marketing spends. The Company also operates an advertising channel, Cardlytics Direct. Cardlytics Direct delivers tailored marketing for marketers and financial institutions. Cardlytics, Inc. is based in ATLANTA, United States. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Cardlytics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cardlytics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cardlytics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardlytics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.14.

CDLX stock opened at $123.19 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -73.33 and a beta of 2.62. Cardlytics has a 12 month low of $27.33 and a 12 month high of $125.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 6.08.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.12. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 23.91% and a negative return on equity of 31.98%. The firm had revenue of $46.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Cardlytics’s revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardlytics will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 3,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total value of $332,642.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,442 shares in the company, valued at $753,870.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Clifford Sosin bought 40,642 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.30 per share, with a total value of $2,897,774.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 43,028 shares of company stock valued at $3,070,759 and have sold 89,433 shares valued at $9,124,243. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 7.9% in the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Specialists LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 0.6% in the second quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 102,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,165,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 3.3% in the third quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 17,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Cardlytics by 9.9% in the third quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 6,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels, which include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

