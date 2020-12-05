Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Receives Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CABGY. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Friday, August 14th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Friday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Carlsberg A/S from an in-line rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carlsberg A/S presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.00.

OTCMKTS:CABGY opened at $30.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.70. Carlsberg A/S has a 1 year low of $18.49 and a 1 year high of $31.47. The company has a market capitalization of $22.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 0.85.

Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. The company provides craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beers; and soft drinks. It offers its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Baltika, Tuborg, birell, Ringnes, and other local brand names.

