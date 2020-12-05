Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Cowen lowered Carpenter Technology from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Carpenter Technology currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.67.

Shares of CRS stock opened at $29.61 on Tuesday. Carpenter Technology has a 52-week low of $13.60 and a 52-week high of $54.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 4.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.18 and a beta of 2.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.02.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $353.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.00 million. Carpenter Technology had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Carpenter Technology will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 27th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 26th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.20%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,110,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $129,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543,982 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,036,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,147,000 after acquiring an additional 548,965 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 134.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 380,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,901,000 after acquiring an additional 217,598 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,565,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 450.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 218,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,312,000 after acquiring an additional 179,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.61% of the company’s stock.

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools, and metal powders and parts.

