Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Shares Purchased by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,656 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,455 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.14% of Casey’s General Stores worth $9,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 73.8% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 653,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,150,000 after purchasing an additional 277,686 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the second quarter valued at $9,216,000. Continental Grain Co. purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the second quarter valued at $9,061,000. Jefferies Group LLC raised its position in Casey’s General Stores by 1,503.2% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 50,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,570,000 after purchasing an additional 47,470 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Casey’s General Stores by 36.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 170,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,458,000 after purchasing an additional 45,636 shares during the period. 83.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on CASY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sidoti lifted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $246.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.45.

CASY opened at $191.56 on Friday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.01 and a 12 month high of $196.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $181.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.93.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $1.18. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 3.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.03%.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

