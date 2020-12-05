CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Stock Holdings Lifted by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 336.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in CDW were worth $3,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CDW. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in CDW by 12.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,555 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of CDW during the 2nd quarter worth about $557,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 103,178 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,987,000 after acquiring an additional 14,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,088 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

CDW stock opened at $133.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $131.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.11. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $73.39 and a 12 month high of $146.95.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 88.43% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is 26.58%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on CDW from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CDW from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on CDW from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. CDW has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.60.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

