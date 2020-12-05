Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CPF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Pacific Financial from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Central Pacific Financial from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.50.

CPF opened at $17.73 on Wednesday. Central Pacific Financial has a fifty-two week low of $12.40 and a fifty-two week high of $30.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $499.63 million, a P/E ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.65 and a 200-day moving average of $15.45.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05). Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $60.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.31 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Central Pacific Financial will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.32%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Central Pacific Financial by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,133,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,093,000 after acquiring an additional 43,625 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Central Pacific Financial by 16.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,097,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,595,000 after acquiring an additional 155,908 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 28.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 746,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,970,000 after purchasing an additional 167,379 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 21.3% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 553,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,874,000 after purchasing an additional 97,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 33.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 354,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,928,000 after purchasing an additional 87,925 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.92% of the company’s stock.

Central Pacific Financial Company Profile

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

