China Merchants Bank (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) Downgraded to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of China Merchants Bank (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

OTCMKTS:CIHKY opened at $32.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. China Merchants Bank has a 1 year low of $19.38 and a 1 year high of $33.20.

China Merchants Bank (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.20 billion during the quarter. China Merchants Bank had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 23.85%.

China Merchants Bank Co, Ltd. provides various banking products and services. It operates in Wholesale Finance Business, Retail Finance Business, and Other Business segments. The company accepts demand, time, call, savings, checking, notice, and RMB accounts. Its loan products include personal commercial real estate, consumption, housing, and car loans; loans to finance for studying abroad; micro-business loans; mortgage loans for equipment; bank acceptance, discount, liquid capital, and fixed asset loans; and loans for vessels.

