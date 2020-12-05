Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $16.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on developing precision medicines for kidney diseases. Chinook Therapeutics, Inc., formerly known as Aduro Biotech Inc., is based in BERKELEY, Calif. “

Get Chinook Therapeutics alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on KDNY. HC Wainwright started coverage on Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Chinook Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chinook Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.80.

Shares of KDNY opened at $14.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $618.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 0.12. Chinook Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.90 and a 12-month high of $20.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.32.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $3.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 million. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 215.80% and a negative return on equity of 112.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chinook Therapeutics will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Eric Dobmeier bought 2,000 shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.86 per share, for a total transaction of $27,720.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders acquired 3,429 shares of company stock valued at $47,169 over the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Chinook Therapeutics

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, an investigational Phase III ready endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other primary glomerular diseases.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chinook Therapeutics (KDNY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chinook Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chinook Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.