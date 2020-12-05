Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Bought by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Chubb were worth $6,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CB. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 9.2% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 8.7% during the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 18.0% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.7% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Saturna Capital CORP increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.7% during the third quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 3,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

Chubb stock opened at $155.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $139.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.41. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $87.35 and a 52 week high of $167.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.66.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.19). Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 19th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.86%.

In other Chubb news, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 11,478 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.09, for a total transaction of $1,699,777.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 201,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,820,735.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,101 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.97, for a total transaction of $128,783.97. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,973,634.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,031 shares of company stock valued at $21,697,079 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CB. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, November 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Chubb from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $137.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Chubb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.35.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

