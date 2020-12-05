Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Bought by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 53.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,031 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth about $256,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth about $1,331,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.2% during the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 313,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. 140166 lowered Church & Dwight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.13.

Shares of CHD opened at $86.34 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.98 and a twelve month high of $98.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 16.44%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.87%.

In other news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total transaction of $2,153,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,768,803.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorization, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; and hair removal products under the FLAWLESS brand.

