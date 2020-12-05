CIBC Boosts Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) (TSE:ERO) Price Target to C$23.50

Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) (TSE:ERO) had its price objective raised by CIBC from C$21.00 to C$23.50 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Pi Financial lifted their price objective on Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) from C$21.70 to C$25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) from C$22.50 to C$21.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$22.72.

Get Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) alerts:

Shares of Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) stock opened at C$20.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$20.05 and a 200 day moving average of C$18.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.84. Ero Copper Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$8.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$23.93.

Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) (TSE:ERO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$125.67 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Ero Copper Corp. will post 1.4299999 EPS for the current year.

About Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO)

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.