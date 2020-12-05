ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of ClearSign Technologies in a report on Friday, November 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLIR opened at $2.75 on Tuesday. ClearSign Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $4.11. The stock has a market cap of $82.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.46 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 7.04, a current ratio of 7.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.09.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in ClearSign Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in ClearSign Technologies by 38.5% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ClearSign Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ClearSign Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in ClearSign Technologies by 871.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. 7.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States. Its Duplex Plug & Play technology provides a direct burner replacement solution for traditional refinery heaters.

