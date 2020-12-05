CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Bank of America raised CNA Financial from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

CNA stock opened at $36.49 on Tuesday. CNA Financial has a 1 year low of $25.18 and a 1 year high of $51.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.06. The firm has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.83.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 5.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. CNA Financial’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that CNA Financial will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. CNA Financial’s payout ratio is 41.23%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CNA Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $258,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 4.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,862 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 61.5% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 31,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 11,888 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 1.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNA Financial during the third quarter valued at about $604,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

CNA Financial Company Profile

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. The company operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. It offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

