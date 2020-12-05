Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) Stake Lowered by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 290,633 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 17,895 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund were worth $5,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 581,626 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,743,000 after buying an additional 34,300 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 78,265 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 497,471 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,512,000 after purchasing an additional 23,535 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,713 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 5,693 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000.

NYSE:RNP opened at $22.14 on Friday. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.15 and a 12-month high of $25.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.95.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be paid a $0.124 dividend. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

