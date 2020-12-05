CoinUs (CNUS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $434,302.78

CoinUs (CURRENCY:CNUS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 5th. CoinUs has a total market capitalization of $434,302.78 and $457.00 worth of CoinUs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CoinUs has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar. One CoinUs token can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Allbit and DigiFinex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002176 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002504 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00007881 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000192 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001682 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded down 32.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000577 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000152 BTC.

CoinUs Profile

CNUS is a token. CoinUs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 340,000,000 tokens. The official message board for CoinUs is medium.com/@coinus.official . CoinUs’ official Twitter account is @CoinUs_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . CoinUs’ official website is www.coinus.io

CoinUs Token Trading

CoinUs can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and Allbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinUs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinUs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinUs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

