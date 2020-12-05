Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Bought by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,302 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 103,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,007,000 after acquiring an additional 21,200 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,507,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,622,000 after acquiring an additional 51,820 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 192,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,813,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 17,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. 69.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

NYSE CL opened at $85.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $72.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.59. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $58.49 and a fifty-two week high of $86.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.19%.

CL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Truist increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.08.

In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 21,446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $1,841,353.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,562,342.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 401 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.29, for a total value of $30,993.29. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,189,217.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 262,673 shares of company stock valued at $22,315,438. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.