Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. cut its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 137,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,714 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $10,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CL. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 158.4% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Truist upped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.08.

In other news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 401 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.29, for a total value of $30,993.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,263 shares in the company, valued at $3,189,217.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Henning I. Jakobsen sold 145,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.22, for a total transaction of $12,380,761.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,796,806.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 262,673 shares of company stock valued at $22,315,438 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $85.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.02. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $58.49 and a 52 week high of $86.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.19%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.