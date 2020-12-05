Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Stock Holdings Increased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,507,744 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,820 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.41% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $270,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 30,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after buying an additional 5,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $916,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 401 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.29, for a total value of $30,993.29. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,263 shares in the company, valued at $3,189,217.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 387 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $29,915.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,368.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 262,673 shares of company stock worth $22,315,438. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $85.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $72.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $58.49 and a 12 month high of $86.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.02.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.19%.

CL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.08.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

Read More: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.