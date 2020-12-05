Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. reduced its position in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 321,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,810 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.80% of Colliers International Group worth $21,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CIGI. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 65.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIGI opened at $92.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.93 and a 12-month high of $93.30. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.85 and a beta of 1.63.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.97. Colliers International Group had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The company had revenue of $692.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.20 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CIGI shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Colliers International Group from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. TD Securities upped their target price on Colliers International Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank upped their target price on Colliers International Group from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.83.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

