Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CLNC. Raymond James restated a hold rating on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Colony Credit Real Estate from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th.

Shares of NYSE CLNC opened at $7.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.82. Colony Credit Real Estate has a 12 month low of $2.46 and a 12 month high of $14.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.03.

In related news, General Counsel David A. Palame bought 10,000 shares of Colony Credit Real Estate stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the general counsel now directly owns 74,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,975. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 56,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 3,714 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 21,124 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 13,604 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 568.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 46,572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.76% of the company’s stock.

About Colony Credit Real Estate

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

