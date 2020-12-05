Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CLNC. Raymond James restated a hold rating on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Colony Credit Real Estate from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th.
Shares of NYSE CLNC opened at $7.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.82. Colony Credit Real Estate has a 12 month low of $2.46 and a 12 month high of $14.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.03.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 56,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 3,714 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 21,124 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 13,604 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 568.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 46,572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.76% of the company’s stock.
About Colony Credit Real Estate
Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.
