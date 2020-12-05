Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $51.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is engaged in the acquisition of properties which are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems or other healthcare service providers. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is based in Franklin, United States. “

CHCT has been the topic of several other research reports. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a buy rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $38.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Community Healthcare Trust has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.50.

Shares of NYSE:CHCT opened at $46.39 on Tuesday. Community Healthcare Trust has a 1-year low of $20.12 and a 1-year high of $52.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.74.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.28). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 4.23%. As a group, research analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. This is a boost from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Community Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is currently 96.05%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHCT. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Community Healthcare Trust during the second quarter valued at $1,462,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Community Healthcare Trust during the second quarter valued at $359,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 7.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 43,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,945 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 46.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 211.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 4,959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

About Community Healthcare Trust

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

