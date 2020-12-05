Comparing UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) & Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA)

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) and Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares UMH Properties and Mid-America Apartment Communities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UMH Properties -4.86% -6.24% -0.73% Mid-America Apartment Communities 19.22% 5.63% 3.13%

UMH Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Mid-America Apartment Communities pays an annual dividend of $4.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. UMH Properties pays out 114.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Mid-America Apartment Communities pays out 61.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. UMH Properties has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Mid-America Apartment Communities has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.1% of UMH Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.0% of Mid-America Apartment Communities shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.4% of UMH Properties shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Mid-America Apartment Communities shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares UMH Properties and Mid-America Apartment Communities’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UMH Properties $146.59 million 4.27 $27.75 million $0.63 23.79 Mid-America Apartment Communities $1.64 billion 8.72 $353.81 million $6.55 19.10

Mid-America Apartment Communities has higher revenue and earnings than UMH Properties. Mid-America Apartment Communities is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than UMH Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

UMH Properties has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mid-America Apartment Communities has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for UMH Properties and Mid-America Apartment Communities, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UMH Properties 0 0 4 0 3.00 Mid-America Apartment Communities 0 3 4 0 2.57

UMH Properties presently has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 20.08%. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a consensus target price of $128.75, suggesting a potential upside of 2.89%. Given UMH Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe UMH Properties is more favorable than Mid-America Apartment Communities.

Summary

Mid-America Apartment Communities beats UMH Properties on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

UMH Properties Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc., which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 123 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,200 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland. In addition, the Company owns a portfolio of REIT securities.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. As of June 30, 2020, MAA had ownership interest in 102,105 apartment units, including communities currently in development, across 16 states and the District of Columbia.

