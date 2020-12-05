Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec cut its position in shares of Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Concho Resources were worth $3,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Concho Resources in the second quarter valued at about $114,608,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 155.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,456,581 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $126,514,000 after buying an additional 1,494,029 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 375.6% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,024,295 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $52,751,000 after buying an additional 808,921 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 195.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,202,140 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $61,911,000 after buying an additional 794,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 195.4% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,030,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $53,045,000 after buying an additional 681,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Concho Resources alerts:

CXO opened at $64.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Concho Resources Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.13 and a 12 month high of $93.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.44. The stock has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.83.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. Concho Resources had a negative net margin of 294.71% and a positive return on equity of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $834.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $926.73 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Concho Resources Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Concho Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

CXO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens downgraded Concho Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $81.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Concho Resources from $81.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Concho Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $65.70 target price (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Concho Resources in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Concho Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.37.

Concho Resources Profile

Concho Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's principal operating areas are located in the Permian Basin of West Texas and southeast New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, its estimated proved reserves totaled 1.0 billion barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Article: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO).

Receive News & Ratings for Concho Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concho Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.