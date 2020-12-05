Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) Lifted to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Concho Resources from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Stephens lowered Concho Resources from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Concho Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Concho Resources from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Concho Resources from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Concho Resources has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $70.37.

Shares of Concho Resources stock opened at $64.44 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.44. The company has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Concho Resources has a 1 year low of $33.13 and a 1 year high of $93.34.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. Concho Resources had a positive return on equity of 8.15% and a negative net margin of 294.71%. The business had revenue of $834.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $926.73 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Concho Resources will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Concho Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 194,374 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $8,576,000 after purchasing an additional 82,684 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Concho Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 81,248 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,585,000 after purchasing an additional 4,225 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 90.5% during the 3rd quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 29,647 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 14,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Concho Resources by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 444,457 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $19,609,000 after purchasing an additional 29,311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

About Concho Resources

Concho Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's principal operating areas are located in the Permian Basin of West Texas and southeast New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, its estimated proved reserves totaled 1.0 billion barrels of oil equivalent.

