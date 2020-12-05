Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Conns Inc is a specialty retailer currently operating retail locations in Texas and Louisiana. It sells major home appliances, including refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers and ranges, and a variety of consumer electronics, including projection, plasma and LCD televisions, camcorders, VCRs, DVD players and home theater products. They also sell home office equipment, lawn and garden products and bedding, and continue to introduce additional product categories for the home to help increase same store sales and to respond to their customers’ product needs. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Conn’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Conn’s from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Conn’s presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Conn’s stock opened at $13.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 4.36. Conn’s has a 1 year low of $2.83 and a 1 year high of $20.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.28. The company has a market cap of $404.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.37 and a beta of 2.62.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.79. The company had revenue of $366.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.69 million. Conn’s had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Conn’s will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Conn’s by 34.3% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,210 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Conn’s by 296.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,638 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,467 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Conn’s by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,258 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Conn’s by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conn’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.56% of the company’s stock.

About Conn’s

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

