Contentos Price Down 1.9% Over Last Week (COS)

Contentos (CURRENCY:COS) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 5th. One Contentos token can currently be purchased for $0.0060 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy and Binance DEX. Contentos has a market capitalization of $13.11 million and approximately $606,828.00 worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Contentos has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00069362 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005276 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.24 or 0.00458357 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00020539 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003706 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005254 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00026818 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About Contentos

Contentos is a token. Its genesis date was August 2nd, 2018. Contentos’ total supply is 13,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,181,468,222 tokens. The official website for Contentos is www.contentos.io . The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Contentos’ official message board is medium.com/contentos-io . Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio

Contentos Token Trading

Contentos can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Contentos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Contentos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

