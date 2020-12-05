Cormark Boosts Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) (TSE:CMMC) Price Target to C$2.25

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) (TSE:CMMC) had its price objective hoisted by Cormark from C$1.50 to C$2.25 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. CIBC increased their price target on Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) from C$1.20 to C$1.30 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a C$1.65 target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) in a report on Saturday, November 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) from C$1.40 to C$1.60 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Saturday, November 28th. Haywood Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) from C$1.00 to C$1.25 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) from C$1.25 to C$1.45 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$1.79.

Shares of TSE:CMMC opened at C$1.63 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.22 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.87. The firm has a market cap of C$338.23 million and a P/E ratio of -23.62. Copper Mountain Mining Co. has a twelve month low of C$0.28 and a twelve month high of C$1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.11.

In related news, Senior Officer Gilmour Clausen acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,640.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,163,000 shares in the company, valued at C$4,148,013.20. Insiders purchased a total of 117,000 shares of company stock worth $117,690 in the last three months.

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) Company Profile

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 135 crown granted mineral claims, 176 located mineral claims, 15 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702.1 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

