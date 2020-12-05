Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Stock Holdings Lifted by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,031 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $746,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 17.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,624,176 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,958,666,000 after purchasing an additional 11,133,114 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Corning by 47.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,872,584 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $152,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,074 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Corning by 57.4% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,586,594 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $66,980,000 after purchasing an additional 943,677 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Corning by 1,450.8% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 838,142 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,164,000 after purchasing an additional 784,096 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in Corning by 210.3% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,151,881 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,834,000 after acquiring an additional 780,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Edward A. Schlesinger sold 6,247 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total transaction of $209,586.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,690,852.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Eric S. Musser sold 33,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total value of $1,256,471.53. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 105,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,977,727.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 164,951 shares of company stock valued at $5,552,697. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $37.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.85. The company has a market cap of $28.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $17.44 and a 12-month high of $37.95.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. Corning had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GLW. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Corning from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Corning from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Cross Research raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

