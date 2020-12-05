Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) Price Target Raised to $41.00

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) had its price target hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $30.00 to $41.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Corsair Gaming in a report on Sunday, October 18th. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Corsair Gaming in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Corsair Gaming in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on Corsair Gaming from $30.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Corsair Gaming in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Corsair Gaming currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.13.

NASDAQ CRSR opened at $35.68 on Tuesday. Corsair Gaming has a twelve month low of $14.09 and a twelve month high of $51.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.02.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $457.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.19 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Corsair Gaming will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Anup Bagaria sold 1,135,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $19,301,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Corsair Gaming in the third quarter worth approximately $43,443,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Corsair Gaming in the third quarter worth approximately $36,807,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Corsair Gaming in the third quarter worth approximately $31,314,000. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new position in Corsair Gaming in the third quarter worth approximately $8,040,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Corsair Gaming in the third quarter worth approximately $3,216,000. 2.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Corsair Gaming

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, studio accessories, and others.

