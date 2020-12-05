Costco Wholesale’s (COST) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Bank of America

Bank of America reiterated their buy rating on shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) in a report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $422.00 price objective on the retailer’s stock.

COST has been the topic of several other reports. CSFB raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $410.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $395.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $383.68.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $373.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $164.77 billion, a PE ratio of 41.40, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Costco Wholesale has a 1-year low of $271.28 and a 1-year high of $393.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $377.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $340.94.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The company had revenue of $52.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale will post 9.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $10.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $7.00. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.64%.

In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.69, for a total value of $106,707.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,773.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $2,088,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,161,428. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,064,457 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. 63.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.