Cowen Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII)

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, AR Network reports. They currently have a $185.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock. Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.32% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HII. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $202.00 to $176.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.64.

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $167.69 on Thursday. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 52-week low of $136.44 and a 52-week high of $279.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $156.05 and a 200-day moving average of $164.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The aerospace company reported $5.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.18 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 36.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen R. Wilson sold 460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.96, for a total value of $72,201.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 119.8% during the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 424,195 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,705,000 after purchasing an additional 231,195 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 27.6% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 874,708 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $123,115,000 after acquiring an additional 189,019 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 75.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 360,503 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,741,000 after acquiring an additional 155,585 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2,655.4% in the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 158,654 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,682,000 after acquiring an additional 152,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 7.4% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,555,501 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $271,419,000 after acquiring an additional 106,613 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

