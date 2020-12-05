Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Shares Acquired by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) by 216.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 2.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Credit Acceptance by 5.7% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 929 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC raised its stake in Credit Acceptance by 5.4% in the third quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 970 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Credit Acceptance by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,317 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,161,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Credit Acceptance by 0.5% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CACC opened at $332.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 23.45, a current ratio of 23.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 52-week low of $199.00 and a 52-week high of $539.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $314.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $386.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.17.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $13.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.69 by $7.87. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 25.91%. The firm had revenue of $426.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 36.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CACC shares. TheStreet cut Credit Acceptance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. ValuEngine raised Credit Acceptance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Credit Acceptance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $315.86.

About Credit Acceptance

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

