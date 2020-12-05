Credit Suisse Group Boosts The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Price Target to $66.00

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) had its price target upped by Credit Suisse Group from $63.00 to $66.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

BNS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Fundamental Research began coverage on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $66.04 target price on the stock. CIBC raised their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $63.50 to $66.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.23.

BNS stock opened at $52.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.98. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of $31.94 and a 12 month high of $57.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.52 and its 200 day moving average is $42.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The bank reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.676 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.67%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 40.79% of the company’s stock.

About The Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

