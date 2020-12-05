Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Lifted to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

CPG has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC lowered their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from $2.75 to $2.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating and issued a $2.25 price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crescent Point Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.53.

NYSE:CPG opened at $2.09 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.50 and a 200 day moving average of $1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 2.84. Crescent Point Energy has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $4.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. Crescent Point Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.03% and a negative net margin of 166.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crescent Point Energy will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.002 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.85%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 71.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,913 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 16,256 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 76.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 61,364 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 26,601 shares during the period. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 1,297.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 152,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 141,694 shares during the period. 26.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

