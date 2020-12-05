CRYPTO20 Price Tops $0.89 (C20)

CRYPTO20 (CURRENCY:C20) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 5th. One CRYPTO20 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.89 or 0.00004657 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $20.33, $5.60, $10.39 and $18.94. CRYPTO20 has a total market cap of $35.85 million and $4,724.00 worth of CRYPTO20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CRYPTO20 has traded 7.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CRYPTO20 alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00069362 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005276 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.24 or 0.00458357 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00020539 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003706 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005254 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00026818 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

CRYPTO20 Coin Profile

CRYPTO20 (C20) is a coin. Its launch date was October 16th, 2017. CRYPTO20’s total supply is 40,656,082 coins and its circulating supply is 40,443,185 coins. CRYPTO20’s official Twitter account is @CRYPTOtwenty and its Facebook page is accessible here . CRYPTO20’s official message board is medium.crypto20.com . The official website for CRYPTO20 is crypto20.com . The Reddit community for CRYPTO20 is /r/cryptotwenty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

CRYPTO20 Coin Trading

CRYPTO20 can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $33.94, $32.15, $24.43, $20.33, $51.55, $5.60, $10.39, $7.50, $13.77, $24.68, $50.98 and $18.94. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CRYPTO20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CRYPTO20 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CRYPTO20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CRYPTO20 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CRYPTO20 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.