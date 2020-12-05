CSFB Analysts Give Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) (TSE:BLX) a C$45.00 Price Target

CSFB set a C$45.00 target price on Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) (TSE:BLX) in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) from C$45.00 to C$45.50 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. TD Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$40.00 price objective on shares of Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) in a research report on Monday, August 31st. CIBC boosted their target price on Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) from C$36.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) from C$44.50 to C$46.25 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$43.64.

Shares of BLX opened at C$39.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$4.06 billion and a PE ratio of 1,278.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$39.94 and a 200-day moving average of C$34.74. Boralex Inc. has a one year low of C$17.91 and a one year high of C$43.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.55, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had interests in 85 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 1,795 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 182 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and three solar power stations with an installed capacity of 16 MW.

