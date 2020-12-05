CSFB Raises Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) (TSE:NPI) Price Target to C$47.50

Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) (TSE:NPI) had its target price increased by CSFB from C$46.00 to C$47.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the solar energy provider’s stock.

NPI has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and issued a C$46.00 target price on shares of Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) in a research note on Monday, October 26th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Mizuho lowered Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$39.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from C$35.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$44.80.

Shares of NPI opened at C$43.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$8.87 billion and a PE ratio of 23.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$43.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$37.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 424.97, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Northland Power Inc. has a 1 year low of C$20.52 and a 1 year high of C$47.62.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects primarily in Canada and Europe. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

