D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec reduced its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,484 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $3,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DHI. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the third quarter valued at $32,000. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 248.2% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 23,076 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $1,623,396.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,656,461.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $187,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,137,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,046 shares of company stock valued at $2,228,214 over the last three months. 6.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DHI opened at $71.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.78. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.51 and a 52-week high of $81.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.36%.

Several research firms have issued reports on DHI. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.52.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 20 states and 51 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

