Davide Campari-Milano’s (DVDCF) Hold Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Davide Campari-Milano from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research note on Friday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Davide Campari-Milano from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Davide Campari-Milano from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.00.

DVDCF stock opened at $11.46 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.94. Davide Campari-Milano has a fifty-two week low of $5.60 and a fifty-two week high of $11.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.08 and a beta of 0.89.

Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades in alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, sparkling and still wines, and ready to drink products under approximately 50 brands, such as Aperol, Appleton Estate, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, and other brands.

