Deutsche Lufthansa’s (DLAKY) “Sell” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their sell rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DLAKY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a sell rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a sell rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Sell.

Get Deutsche Lufthansa alerts:

OTCMKTS DLAKY opened at $12.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.54. Deutsche Lufthansa has a one year low of $7.65 and a one year high of $19.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.18.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 60 countries.

Recommended Story: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.