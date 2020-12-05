Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $54.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Deutsche Post AG provides logistics services primarily in Germany, Europe, America, Asia Pacific and Other regions. The company’s operating segment consists of Post-eCommerce-Parcel; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight and Supply Chain. The PeP division provides mail products, advertising mail, press products, import/export, philately and postbus services as well as eCommerce-parcel services. Express division offers courier and express services. Global Forwarding Freight division provides transports goods by rail, road, air and sea; full, part and less than truckload freight services and intermodal transport services. Supply Chain division provides supply chain logistics solutions which include warehousing, distribution, managed transport, value-added services and supply chain management and consulting services; business process outsourcing and marketing communications solutions. Deutsche Post AG is headquartered in Bonn, Germany. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Monday, October 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Deutsche Post from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a hold rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Sunday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.00.

DPSGY opened at $48.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $59.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.29. Deutsche Post has a 52-week low of $20.14 and a 52-week high of $49.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.30.

Deutsche Post Company Profile

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through five divisions: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany division transports, sorts, and delivers documents and goods; and offers digital transmission services, such as information on shipment status and digital messages.

