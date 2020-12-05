Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Deutsche Wohnen AG develops, manages and sells residential properties primarily in Germany and Europe. The company’s operating segments consists of Residential Property, Disposals, and Nursing and Assisted Living. Deutsche Wohnen AG is headquartered in Berlin, Germany. “

DWHHF has been the topic of several other research reports. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a report on Friday, November 13th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a report on Monday, November 16th. Warburg Research reissued a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Wohnen currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Shares of DWHHF opened at $50.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. Deutsche Wohnen has a 52-week low of $30.53 and a 52-week high of $53.63. The firm has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.40 and its 200-day moving average is $48.78.

Deutsche Wohnen Company Profile

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 164,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,200 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

