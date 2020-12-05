Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,048,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 176,585 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.73% of Digital Realty Trust worth $300,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 8.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,288,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,009,595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268,277 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,187,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,696,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,679 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $111,384,000. APG Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.3% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 9,532,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,354,593,000 after acquiring an additional 651,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 159.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 812,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,409,000 after acquiring an additional 499,516 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $133.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $161.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $139.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.40.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $135.47 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.00 and a 52-week high of $165.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $144.92 and a 200 day moving average of $146.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $37.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.17.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($1.62). The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.32 million. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 17.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.37%.

In other news, CTO Christopher Sharp sold 1,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.48, for a total transaction of $248,208.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,208.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.14, for a total transaction of $151,695.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,695.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,024 shares of company stock valued at $10,659,073 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of customers across the Americas, EMEA and APAC, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare and consumer products.

