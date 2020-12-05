Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $165.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

DLR has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They set a hold rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $186.00 price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $139.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $160.40.

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $135.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.95 billion, a PE ratio of 55.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.57. Digital Realty Trust has a one year low of $105.00 and a one year high of $165.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.62). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.32 million. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 17.50%. The business’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 67.37%.

In other news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.14, for a total transaction of $151,695.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,024 shares in the company, valued at $151,695.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.21, for a total transaction of $7,460,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 784,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,000,932.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,024 shares of company stock valued at $10,659,073 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 16.8% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4.2% during the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 50.0% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 91.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of customers across the Americas, EMEA and APAC, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare and consumer products.

