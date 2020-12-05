Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie cut Discovery from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a hold rating on shares of Discovery in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Discovery from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on Discovery from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Discovery from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.93.

Shares of NASDAQ DISCA opened at $28.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.18. Discovery has a twelve month low of $17.12 and a twelve month high of $33.48.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Discovery will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John C. Malone sold 550,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total value of $15,735,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 787,359 shares in the company, valued at $22,526,340.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Discovery in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Discovery by 71.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Discovery by 996.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Discovery by 105.2% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.14% of the company’s stock.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

