DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec reduced its holdings in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $3,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DISH. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DISH Network during the 2nd quarter valued at $941,521,000. Paulson & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DISH Network during the 2nd quarter valued at $124,952,000. Key Square Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of DISH Network by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Key Square Capital Management LLC now owns 3,197,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,820,000 after purchasing an additional 58,857 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of DISH Network by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,515,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,026,000 after purchasing an additional 16,894 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DISH Network during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.47% of the company’s stock.

DISH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. BidaskClub lowered DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Guggenheim lowered DISH Network from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine lowered DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on DISH Network from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.50.

In related news, EVP Thomas A. Cullen sold 86,000 shares of DISH Network stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total transaction of $2,629,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders have sold 258,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,903,830. Insiders own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DISH Network stock opened at $36.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. DISH Network Co. has a 12 month low of $17.09 and a 12 month high of $42.62.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 10.01%. DISH Network’s revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts expect that DISH Network Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

