DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $382.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.33 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 28.28% and a negative net margin of 17.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share.

DocuSign stock opened at $243.22 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. DocuSign has a twelve month low of $64.88 and a twelve month high of $290.23. The company has a market capitalization of $45.04 billion, a PE ratio of -215.24 and a beta of 0.94.

DOCU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird started coverage on DocuSign in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of DocuSign from $140.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.60.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total transaction of $1,224,148.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 393,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,140,122.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 8,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.81, for a total value of $1,647,947.07. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 74,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,445,325.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,898 shares of company stock valued at $21,204,644. Company insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

