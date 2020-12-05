Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Stake Boosted by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,176 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $4,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 760,611.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,109,132,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108,854,966 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Dollar General by 22.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,791,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,441,000 after buying an additional 1,785,155 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Dollar General by 3.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,313,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,284,000 after buying an additional 101,488 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 1.6% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,137,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,155,000 after buying an additional 34,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,701,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,570,000 after acquiring an additional 131,551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DG shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Bank of America increased their target price on Dollar General from $220.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. ValuEngine lowered Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.50.

Dollar General stock opened at $213.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $53.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.54. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $125.00 and a one year high of $225.25.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.32. Dollar General had a return on equity of 33.51% and a net margin of 7.48%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.40%.

In related news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 8,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.80, for a total transaction of $1,777,006.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,399,086.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael J. Kindy sold 13,895 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.77, for a total value of $2,831,384.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,879,780.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,639 shares of company stock worth $10,406,399. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

