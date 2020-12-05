Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Price Target Increased to $240.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $223.00 to $240.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

DG has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Dollar General from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar General has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $224.50.

NYSE DG opened at $213.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.54. Dollar General has a 52-week low of $125.00 and a 52-week high of $225.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $214.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.32. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 33.51%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dollar General will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.40%.

In other Dollar General news, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 29,274 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total transaction of $5,798,008.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,336,162.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 8,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.80, for a total transaction of $1,777,006.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,399,086.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,639 shares of company stock worth $10,406,399. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. South State CORP. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 95.6% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

